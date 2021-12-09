Sanford Health to host vaccine clinic on Saturday

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is offering more opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Sanford Imagenetics building is hosting a vaccination clinic this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can also set up an appointment for December 18 and 26 as well as January 2.

You’re encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time through My Sanford Chart or by calling 1-877-701-0779. You can also walk in.

Sanford will be offering first, second and booster doses as well as the flu vaccine.