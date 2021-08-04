Sanford Health targeted in ‘attempted cyber security incident’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted cyber security incident is being investigated by Sanford Health, according to the health care system’s president and CEO.
Bill Gassen notified staff of the issue on Wednesday.
In a statement sent to KELOLAND News, Gassen says at this time, no known patient, resident or employee personal or financial information has been compromised.
Sanford Health has engaged leading IT security experts to assist in the response.
Review the full statement below:
Sanford Health has experienced an attempted cyber security incident, and we are taking aggressive measures to contain the impact. Providing patients with exceptional care is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption. At this time, no known patient, resident or employee personal or financial information has been compromised. We have engaged leading IT security experts to assist in the response, and have notified and will be working closely with federal authorities.Bill Gassen, President and CEO Sanford Health