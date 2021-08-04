Sanford Health targeted in ‘attempted cyber security incident’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted cyber security incident is being investigated by Sanford Health, according to the health care system’s president and CEO.

Bill Gassen notified staff of the issue on Wednesday.

In a statement sent to KELOLAND News, Gassen says at this time, no known patient, resident or employee personal or financial information has been compromised.

Sanford Health has engaged leading IT security experts to assist in the response.

