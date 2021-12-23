Sanford Health shows appreciation to employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health in Sioux Falls is saying thank you to its staff with a cart full of treats.

The Gratitude Cart contains everything from candy bars to Play-Doh and is making its way from unit to unit at the hospital. 24 teams have enjoyed the cart since August. Its current home is Valet Services.

“It’s challenging times for everybody wearing the masks and doing the hand sanitization and all the protocols that have to be followed so it’s just kind of a nice break for them to grab something off the cart and enjoy a little bit of a snack,” Valet Services manager Vince Green said.

Valet Services will keep the cart for about two weeks and will stock it with goodies before sending it onto its next stop in Guest Services. The goal is to share the cart throughout the entire facility.