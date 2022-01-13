Sanford Health says too many non-emergency patients are coming to ER

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The emergency room at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls is busy and seeing too many non-emergency cases land in the ER.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the midst of flu season and patients are making their way to the emergency room for testing and treatment.

Emergency Physician Dr. Abigail Polzin has this advice for people with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy.

“Try some home remedies. Try some Tylenol, some Ibuprofen, this goes for you and your children. There’s no point in coming in with a fever just to show us that you have a fever. Try some home remedies and see if you can get yourself feeling a little bit better. If symptoms are lasting longer than three to five days or any of your symptoms become severe, we’re more than happy to see you,” Dr. Polzin said.

Sanford Health also suggests using acute care, your primary care provider, or ask a nurse on MyChart in non-emergency situations.

