Sanford Health says it will offer no appointment walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health said it will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics during set times from Tuesday, April 13 through Thursday, April 15.

The walk-in clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days at the vaccination center at Sanford Imagenetics at 1321 W. 22nd St. in Sioux Falls, the health system said in a news release.

Walk-in hours for following weeks may vary, depending on the number of doses available.

The vaccine is available to any eligible person age 16 and older in South Dakota. Individuals do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the vaccine from Sanford but do need to be a South Dakota resident.



In addition, individuals can receive their second dose of the vaccine from Sanford, even if they received the first dose elsewhere, as long as they bring documentation of their first dose.

One adult visitor may accompany a patient who needs assistance. Face masks and physical distancing are required. Patients will be observed on site for 15 minutes after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.

Patients who prefer to schedule an appointment can do so through My Sanford Chart or at sanfordhealth.org. To enroll in My Sanford Chart, visit mysanfordchart.org.



For patients ages 16 and 17, please call 1-877-701-0779 for vaccination options.

If you have general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the My Sanford Nurse line at 800-445-5788. My Sanford Nurse is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit sanfordhealth.org and the CDC.