Sanford Health reaching future workforce through high school internship program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 12 students in KELOLAND have more experience to put on their resumes.

On Wednesday, Sanford Health celebrated their high school interns as they wrap up 100 hours.

Blake Hammer is getting a front row seat to what it’s like working in the health care field.

The CNA and senior in the Sioux Falls School District has been interning at the Good Samaritan Society over the fall semester.

“I really enjoyed it just because I got to see all the puzzle pieces of long term care put together into one cohesive unit,” Intern Black Hammer said.

11 of the students have been interning on the health care side, while one has been working on the non-clinical side in the facilities department.

“We definitely have some workforce pipeline shortages, and we want to get students excited to be able to try out some careers while they’re still in high school. It really helps inform the decisions after they leave high school” Director of Aspire by Sanford Linda Heerde said.

Hammer will start LPN coursework in January with plans to become an RN.

His passion for the health care field is a family tradition.

“My mom is a nurse so I feel like it kind of runs in the family. My dad was also a CNA, so just kind of the skills they learned I was able to pick them up along the way and I feel like I’d be a good fit in that matter,” Hammer said.

And this internship program is helping him see the possibilities.

All 12 interns are students at CTE Academy along with Tea Area and Harrisburg High Schools.