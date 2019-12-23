Sanford Health program aimed at those out of the workforce

Local News

by: Rae Yost

Posted: / Updated:
sanford-health_332990520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Sanford Health has launched a new pilot program to attract employees who have been out of the workforce for some time.

The program it calls “returnship” is aimed at finding enough employees in a region where unemployment is low.

Current positions are in marketing and communications, finances and human resources, all based in Sioux Falls.

The 12-week program comes with extra mentoring and coaching. Sanford administrators say the hope would be that those selected for the temporary work would prove to be a good fit for permanent job at the company. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests