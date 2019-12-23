Sanford Health program aimed at those out of the workforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Sanford Health has launched a new pilot program to attract employees who have been out of the workforce for some time.

The program it calls “returnship” is aimed at finding enough employees in a region where unemployment is low.

Current positions are in marketing and communications, finances and human resources, all based in Sioux Falls.

The 12-week program comes with extra mentoring and coaching. Sanford administrators say the hope would be that those selected for the temporary work would prove to be a good fit for permanent job at the company.