Sanford Health makes big donation to area food banks, including Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is making a big donation to make sure families impacted by the pandemic have access to food.

The health system donated $3 million to food banks across the Upper Midwest, including Feeding South Dakota.

The organization says it has been serving up to two and a half times the average number of people who look to Feeding South Dakota for food assistance during the past seven months.

“The pandemic has really created a lot of challenges for us as an organization, but it’s also provided us with some opportunities. So this gift is going to help us as we’re trying to navigate these challenges,” Matt Gassan with Feeding South Dakota said.

The other food banks receiving part of the donation include Great Plains Food Bank, North Country Food Bank, Second Harvest North Central Foodbank and Second Harvest Heartland.