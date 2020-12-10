Sanford Health lays out new leadership team; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle departing

More changes are happening at Sanford Health. An email sent to employees Wednesday from President and CEO Bill Gassen lays out the health care system’s new leadership team.

Sanford Health’s new leadership team:

Jeremy Cauwels will serve as a chief physician.

Eric DeBoer will assume the role of chief nursing officer.

Micah Aberson will service as the executive vice president.

David Shulkin will assume a strategic advisor role.

Bill Marlette will serve as chief financial officer and treasure.

Jennifer Grennan will service as chief legal officer.

Kimber Severson will serve as chief marketing officer.

Darren Walker will serve as chief people officer.

Absent from the list is Dr. Allison Suttle. You may recall, Dr. Suttle has played a big role in trying to educate the public on COVID-19. Most recently she told CBS News that she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis in South Dakota and there should be a statewide mask mandate.

Sanford Health sent KELOLAND News this email Wednesday night:

“Allison Suttle, M.D., who has served as chief medical officer since 2015, has made the decision to depart Sanford Health to pursue new opportunities. We’re grateful to Allison for her role in building public trust in our work during this unprecedented time, and we wish her well. Under the new leadership structure, we’ve transitioned from a CMO to a chief physician role. This position will be filled by Jeremy Cauwels, M.D. and is intended to put more direct focus on our physician community and the important role they play in our organization.” — Darren Walker, chief people officer.

The changes come after Sanford Health parted ways with former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft after he voiced his recovery from COVID-19 and some opinions on masking.

Just last week, Gassen announced that a merger between Sanford and Utah based intermountain health, is suspended.