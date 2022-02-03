SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rising number of COVID-19 cases means COVID-19 testing is also on the rise. For the first time since the pandemic began, Sanford Health has invited our camera into its laboratory.

For the last two years, this lab has been one of Sanford Health’s busiest places.

“There are so many people involved from beginning to end,” Rochelle Odenbrett, System Executive Director for Sanford Health, said.

Things have come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic.

“When we first started testing here, we were only able to do about 400 tests a day,” Odenbrett said.

Over time and with the addition of new equipment that number grew exponentially.

“We’ve got enough capacity now that we can do 6000 tests a day across our system,” Odenbrett said.

Here at the Sanford Laboratories over one million COVID-19 tests have been analyzed.

“A million covid tests is a lot (laugh) it’s a lot of samples coming through the door, it’s a lot of processing, that sample hits more than one person doing a collection and one person doing a test,” Odenbrett said.

The lab comes equipped with 6 analyzing machines. Some days are more stressful than others.

“Last January was, we kind of got super busy with them, but we have a great team so we got through it pretty quickly,” Samantha Santa Maria, Virologist Technologist at Sanford Laboratories, said.

No matter the challenges, the people who work here know that their jobs are important.

“The importance of knowing whether you have covid or not is really part of fighting the pandemic and preventing the spread,” Odenbrett said.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is more than 2,600 deaths with the number of active cases at 27,000 cases.