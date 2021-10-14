Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson to leave organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health has confirmed that one of its senior executives is leaving the health organization.

Executive Vice President Micah Aberson will be leaving his position, officials with Sanford Health confirmed to KELOLAND News.

According to the health system’s website, Aberson oversees Sanford Health Plan, Sanford World Clinic, Sanford Research, Sanford Profile, Sanford Foundation; as well as other areas like sports, marketing and public policy.

“I’ve had a great nearly 7 years at Sanford Health. I’m grateful for the opportunities the organization has afforded me, optimistic for the future of Sanford, and excited to explore my next opportunity,” Micah Aberson said in a statement to KELOLAND News.

Aberson also noted that he is fully vaccinated and his departure has nothing to do with Sanford Health’s vaccine mandate for employees, which starts on November 1.

According to Sanford Health’s tax filings with the IRS, Aberson had a compensation package of nearly $1.1 million.

