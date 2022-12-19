SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oliver and Olivia were the top boys and girls baby names, respectively, for Sanford Health.

The health system announced its list of the most popular baby names in 2022.

For boys, Oliver tapped the list as the most popular name for newborn boys for the second year in a row. Hudson was No. 2, Liam was No. 3, Theodore was No. 4 and William and Brooks tied for No. 5.

For girls, Olivia was the most popular name in 2022 after being No. 5 in 2021.

Ava was No. 2, Evelyn was No. 3, Harper, Emma and Amelia all tied for fourth and No. 7 was Eleanor.