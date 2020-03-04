Sanford Health announces over $200 million in projects over next three years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You can expect to see some new health care additions around Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties over the next three years. Tuesday, Sanford Health announced five projects the organization will be working on.

The health care organization announced over $200 million in projects.

That includes two primary care clinics. One will be in eastern Sioux Falls near 57th Street and Veteran’s Parkway. While the other one will be in Harrisburg.

“Certainly you see the south side of our community, how it’s grown, where it’s growing, Harrisburg becomes a really key position for us and we’ve got a physician there now but we want to enhance that and we’ve got some good conversation with people in that community,” President Sanford Sioux Falls, Paul Hanson said.

You will also see some additions to Sanford’s main campus in Central Sioux Falls. That includes additional beds at the heart hospital plus an expansion on the Van Demark building.

But that’s not all.

“We are developing a Sanford Orthopedic hospital,” Hanson said. “The hospital itself will be added onto Van Demark building as we see it today, so it will be coming off of the east side of the building and then we will go north as well.”

“Sioux Falls is growing, the need for orthopedic care in our community and the communities around us and the growing region, that’s growing, and so our orthopedic group is growing, and our orthopedic teams are growing, and now our orthopedic facilities are about to grow,” orthopedic surgeon, Brian Aamlid said.

That’s good news for staff and patients.

“I think anytime you see this type of investment by our medical community, it only enhances what we can do and what we are doing in Sioux Falls,” Hanson said.

Both the primary clinics will have a Lewis Drug attached. The addition to the heart hospital begins this month and will be completed this year. The Van Demark building expansion will be completed in spring of 2022 and the orthopedic hospital will open in 2023.