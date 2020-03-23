Sanford Health announces COVID-19 testing plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health will now perform COVID-19 testing, health officials announced on Monday.

According to a news release form Sanford Health, Sanford’s new testing capability will enable patients to be tested with faster turnaround time. Sanford’s COVID-19 testing is an FDA-approved method under Emergency Use Authorization. The tests will be available at Sanford clinics and medical centers and performed at the Sanford lab in Sioux Falls with patients expected to receive results in 24-48 hours.

According to Shawn Neisteadt with Sanford Health Media Relations, “Any positive test must be reported to the Department of Health.”

Sanford projects to process nearly 400 tests per day, with plans to double capacity in the coming weeks.

Previously, Sanford Health was sending results to the Department of Health or other commercial laboratories. For overflow testing, Sanford will use those external labs.

“This was a tremendous effort on the part of our team to rapidly validate and launch our own internal testing,” Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health, said in a news release. “Our testing will deliver faster results, enabling us to provide responsive care and keep our patients and staff safe.”

To get a test, Sanford patients must meet criteria defined by the Centers for Disease Control, including:

Active lower respiratory symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache and

Contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or

Recent travel to a Level 3 country as determined by the CDC.

If patients are experiencing symptoms, they should call their provider instead of going directly to their clinic.

Sanford is also offering e-visit for COVID-19 care in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

It was not clear if Sanford Health will be reporting results with the department of public health.

This is a developing story.