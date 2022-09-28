SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO0 — All eyes are on Florida as Hurricane Ian slams into the state’s west coast.



The powerful storm is packing sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, making it just shy of a category 5 storm.

Over two and a half million people received evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian and that includes Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society.

Downed power lines and widespread flooding are common sites around Florida with conditions deteriorating as Hurricane Ian pummels the coastal state.

“So we’ve been working closely with our county health department here and having lots of conversations with them and they made a recommendation to go ahead and evacuate,” Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations Aimee Middleton said.

On Tuesday, ahead of the storm, residents of the Good Samaritan Society of Sanford Health in Kissimmee, Florida loaded onto busses and were transported 70 miles north and are now being cared for at another one of its centers in Deland, Florida.

“We evacuated 150 skilled nursing and assisted living residents yesterday working with a local partnership with a local ambulance company to help us do that,” Middleton said.

Sanford Health has about a dozen workers from Sioux Falls in Florida helping as well.

“We have a lot of boots on the ground here in Florida; a group from Sioux Falls and a lot of our different states have come here to Florida to help out and serve in any way we can, so that the local team can serve their residence,” Middleton said.

Safety is the top priority and they have a process in place to ride out the storm until it passes.

“They are Floridians, so I feel like they are used to this, so I feel like they are taking it, I feel like they are very comfortable a lot of our staff came with us as well, which is great,” Middleton said.

Sanford Health also has a team in place at the Good Samaritan Society’s national campus in Sioux Falls who are assisting behind the scenes, making phone calls and finding supplies that will be needed in the days to come.