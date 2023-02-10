SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed merger between Sanford and Fairview is being delayed two extra months, a statement from the Minnesota Attorney General said.

The two health care providers had listed March 31 as a self-imposed deadline.

“The parties, however, have not yet fully complied with our repeated requests for information,” John Stiles, a spokesman with the Minnesota AG office, said in an emailed statement to KELOLAND News.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Additional time is not enough on its own to ensure that Minnesotans’ interests are protected: the parties need to provide full responses to the Attorney General’s Office’s requests with sufficient time for review and analysis. We are considering all options available to us to secure compliance. Attorney General Ellison is also aware of efforts legislators are exploring and has been in conversation with interested legislators.”

Sanford health sent the following statement to KELOLAND News on the delay.

“We have voluntarily extended our target planning date for completion of the merger to May 31, 2023. Consistent with our statements at the Attorney General’s community meetings and at the legislature, we continue to work cooperatively with the Attorney General’s office to ensure they have the information necessary for their review. In the meantime, we continue to do the important planning work within our organizations to be ready to best serve our patients and people on day one following close.“

KELOLAND News covered a public meeting held by the Minnesota AG’s office on the merger held in Worthington in January.

The final community listening session was held in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on January 31.

In November, Sanford CEO Bill Gassen told KELOLAND News the merger is an opportunity to bring together two organizations that share a mission and vision for the future.

“Sanford Health has a deep history of providing incredible world-class care to rural America, and Fairview Health Services has a deep rich history of serving their populations across more densely populated urban communities and with different capabilities but coming together,” Gassen said.