SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The possible Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services merger will wait until after May 31, officials announced today.

This is the third time the closing date has been extended. In February the two health systems said the closure date would be May 31. The original closing date was March 31.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the proposed merger. The process has included several public input meetings as well as the submission of comments online.

The extension announcement said the two systems are cooperating with the Minnesota Attorney General in the extension of the closure deadline. The two parties also agreed to the Attorney General’s request of 90 days notice prior to closing at a future date, according to a news release.

“We respect the thorough review underway by the Attorney General’s Office and are honoring their request for more time as we continue work toward finalizing our combination. We remain confident in the benefits of the merger for our people, patients and communities and our shared vision to advance world-class health care for all we serve,” health system officials said in the release.

While this proposal has been called a merger, the name of the combined system will be Sanford Health. Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen will serve as president and CEO with Fairview CEO James Hereford serving as co-CEO through one year of the closing date, according to Sanford Health.

The proposed merger would impact nearly 80,000 employees in the two systems. Sanford employs about 47,000 people while Fairview employs about 31,000 employees.

Fairview’s sites include the University of Minnesota hospital called the University of Minnesota Medical Center which on the medical center’s website said is the “flagship location for M Health Fairview.”

Fairview has 11 hospitals, more than 80 primary and specialty care clinics. The system also has retail and specialty pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, physician network, senior care housing and long-term care facilities, and medical transportation.

Sanford has 47 medical centers, 2,800 Sanford Health physicians and advanced practice providers, 170 clinical investigators and research scientists. The health system also owns more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations. It also has eight global clinics.

Fairview and Sanford proposed a merger nine years ago but those fell apart after Minnesota lawmakers and the Minnesota Attorney General got involved.