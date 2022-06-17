SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – According to the latest update, just over 25-hundred people in South Dakota have active cases of COVID-19, which is up from last week. 52 people are currently in the hospital.

Local doctors say for most people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine and booster, the shots are doing their job.

“If we compare the people that are coming into our hospital, the folks that are vaccinated and boosted still continue to be a very low number of that overall total and continue to be the people that recover the best and do the best long term,” chief physician at Sanford Health, Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says if you’ve had you booster, you’re are around seven times less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.

“Those people, once they’ve had their vaccine, are really impressively protected against hospitalization, against death, against severe long term complications with COVID, it drastically decreases the people that are having trouble two, three, six months after their infection,” Cauwels said.

According to the Department of Health vaccination rates have changed very little in recent weeks.

60% people have completed their vaccine series and 33%t have received a booster dose.

“I would always like to see the vaccination rate get to 100%, I think with very few exceptions, this vaccine is good for people,” Cauwels said. “The good news, the COVID numbers of those hospitalized went low and stayed low, and we hope that continues as we move forward,” Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says if you’re 55 years or older and have medical problems, he recommends having a discussion with your doctor about needing a fourth dose or additional doses.