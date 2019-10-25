Sanford Clinic denies any wrongdoing in doctor lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford is denying any wrongdoing in the federal lawsuit filed by the former medical director of Sanford Clinic.

Dr. Jolene Mitchell is suing Sanford Clinic for discrimination based on her sex and pregnancy.

Mitchell says she was forced to resign after complaining about a lack of security at the clinic which served many convicted criminals and sex offenders because it offered drug screenings.

In her federal lawsuit, she raised several security concerns to her supervisors, who did nothing.

In newly filed court documents, Sanford admits there was not a security guard or any security employees stationed at the clinic, but denies the workplace was unsafe.

Dr. Mitchell claims she was injured several times by patients, including when she was pregnant and points to a patient who was convicted of assault against her. Her lawsuit claims at one point, her supervisor said she was “too smart to put yourself in that situation.”

Dr. Mitchell sent an email to Sanford executives begging for increased security at the clinic.

The doctor’s lawsuit also claims she was not the only staff member to complain and ask for more security and that Sanford did not respond.

Dr. Mitchell says Sanford retaliated against her and told her she needed to say she was stepping down due to her pregnancy. Sanford is asking that the lawsuit be thrown out.