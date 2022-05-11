SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s National Nurses Week, a time to celebrate the people who care for us and our loved ones.

Nurses across Sanford are being celebrated.

The ICU work-life balance team is adding its own flavor to the special week.

“We are celebrating with different foods and different activities to honor our nurses in the ICU and all throughout the country,” RN Anna Mahowald said.

On Wednesday staff celebrated with Belgian waffles and all the fixings.

Registered nurse Anna Mahowald enjoyed the sweet treat with a few of her co-workers.

Mahowald will mark her three years in nursing this summer.

“The last couple of years have been really long with COVID, and nurses week is something that we’ve always celebrated, but we’re doing more so even in the last couple of years to help give our nurses a break during the long, busy shifts we work,” Mahowald said.

“A lot of us get into nursing to care for someone. We don’t get in it for the thank yous; we don’t get in it for those things. We want to take care of the person and their family,” Director of inpatient ICU Kristina Hofer said.

Mahowald says it’s a privilege to be in this profession.

“Some days are great; some days are not great, especially here in the ICU. We deal with a lot of tough situations and have to have really tough conversations as well, but I’ve grown so much in the last three years working here,” Mahowald said.

She says she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Nurses week started Friday and ends Thursday.