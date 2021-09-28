Sanford begins offering COVID-19 booster shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One way to reduce your chances of ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19 is by getting a vaccine. And now booster shots are now available at all the major health groups in KELOLAND. Today Sanford Health clinics began taking appointments for people who want to get their 3rd dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

If the voice sounded familiar to the staff at the Sanford Clinic on 49th Street in Sioux Falls, there’s a reason. Behind the mask is former Sioux Falls Mayor Dave Munson getting his third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Munson wanted to set an example and strongly believes in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

“I think it’s very beneficial I just encourage everybody to think long and hard about not getting it, and I know there is some doubt out there for certain people for various reasons but I respect those reasons but at the same time I just think that the shot is going to do you a ton of good vs any negative people talk about,” said Munson.

Dr. Jeff Meyer says if you are under 65 and healthy, you don’t need a booster at this time.

“But if you are at high risk the extra antibodies will help protect you, we are seeing some breakthrough cases most of those are very mild,” said Meyer.

Dr. Meyer says they have plenty of vaccines to go around, unlike the start of the pandemic. And like the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the booster is free.

Munson says getting vaccinated is in his opinion, the right thing to do.

“It’s to try to protect all of the people in society and I think that is the important part we want to look at you know. It’s not just me, yeah its gong to protect me but hopefully, I’m not a carrier where I would spread it someplace else.”

Right now anyone over the age of 65 or with an underlying health condition is urged to get the booster shot. Those who come in contact with a lot of people in their jobs are also eligible. The U.S. Surgeon General says news on booster shots for those who got the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines should be coming out very soon.