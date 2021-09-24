Sanford, Avera to begin booster shots for eligible people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health and Avera Medical Group will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots for eligible patients following recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control.

Sanford Health will begin offering booster shots for eligible patients beginning Tuesday, September 28th. Avera began offering booster shots on Friday, September 24.

The booster shots are only for Americans over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions, or in jobs that put them at high risk.

Those eligible can schedule a booster shot via MySanford Chart or by calling their primary care provider.

Lewis pharmacies are also offering COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible at participating locations.