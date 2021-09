SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good family vacation is filled with adventures… and now that fun can begin as soon as you get through security. There’s a new addition at the Sioux Falls regional airport, and it’s specifically designed for kids.

“This gives our youngest travelers a chance to get moving and get exploring before they board the plane,” Stacy Wrightsman with Sanford Health said.

The Sanford Adventure Play Space gives kids a chance to jump, skip, crawl and learn.