Sanborn County fatal crash

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO) — Three people died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash that happened at 7:52 Saturday night east of Woonsocket, according to the Department of Public Safety.

An Oldsmobile Alero was going east on Highway 34 preparing to turn north onto Highway 37 when it collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound.

The Alero spun around and crashed into a Chevy Impala that was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 37.

The passengers of the Alero, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old boy who was driving was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 46-year-old woman driving the Trailblazer was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants in the Impala were not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names are not being released at this time.