Sanaa’s restaurant trying new ideas during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local restaurants are being hit hard by the pandemic.

Sanaa Abourezk is getting creative to keep her supporters coming back. On top of dine-in options, she’s now selling “take and bake” dishes that can be ordered during the week and picked up on Friday or Saturday. Sanaa says business is down 40-percent since COVID-19 hit but she promised herself not to quit working hard.

“We’re getting better and better. We’re trying to evolve so we can stay alive and survive this COVID,” Abourezk said.

Sanaa is very active on social media and promotes her “take and bake” dishes every week on her blog.