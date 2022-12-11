SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota.

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean hosted a lunch buffet Saturday asking customers to make a minimum donation of $10 with all the money going to Feeding South Dakota.

“My dream is to have no child hungry anywhere in the world but we can start from home and hopefully someone else will assist in other countries around the world,” owner Sanaa Abourezk said.

Sanaa’s raised $4,200, surpassing the goal of $3,000.

If you missed the lunch, you can still make a donation at the restaurant until Tuesday.