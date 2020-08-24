Sanaa’s getting creative with ‘take and bake’ during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Usually when you hear take and bake food, pizza comes to mind. But a local Mediterranean restaurant is hoping you’ll think of them as well. Owner Sanaa Abourezk is getting creative in an effort to stay open during the pandemic.

From 8th St. road construction to COVID-19, Sanaa Abourezk’s restaurant at 8th and Railroad Center has no shortage of challenges.

“Exhausting. Honestly it’s exhausting but at the same time, grateful,” Abourezk said.

Grateful to still be open for dine-in and carry out. Sanaa has managed to keep all her staff but says it hasn’t been easy.

“It is exhausting. Between the mask, all the sanitizing and trying to figure out what to make so you don’t waste,” Abourezk said.

She cancelled her popular Friday night buffet. Instead, she takes orders for “take and bake” dishes that can be picked up Friday or Saturday.

Sanaa says her business here is down about 40-percent. That’s why it’s important to be creative to drum up some more business.

“Every small business is suffering regardless what they’re selling,” Abourezk said.

“Construction on the road from both sides doesn’t help. COVID doesn’t help. People afraid to eat out doesn’t help. Restaurant in particular, if you watch the news, suffering big time. Unfortunately here we’ve lost a few restaurants already in town,” Abourezk said.

Thanks to supporters, she thinks her restaurant will make it. She’s determined to find more ways to bring people in.

“I promised myself. I never quit. I’m not going to quit. I told my staff, I’m not going to quit. Worse come to worse, God forbid, we’ll do food truck. We’re not going to quit. We’re going to be stronger than the COVID,” Abourezk said.

Sanaa is very active on social media and promotes her “take and bake” dishes every week on her blog.