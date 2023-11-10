SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Inflation is taking a toll on people across South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota says it served 900 more families in September during its mobile food distributions than in August.

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean is dishing up some community support on Saturday.

The downtown Sioux Falls restaurant will hold its annual Feeding South Fundraiser tomorrow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Darlis Pokela and her husband Tom will be here enjoying the food and the tradition of helping others.

“It is so good, and so good for you. I love her salad,” customer Darlis Pokela said.

The fundraiser is a buffet, and it will feature hummus, chicken, beef, and more.

“You’ll be full,” Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean chef Sanaa Abourezk said.

The chef is asking $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

All the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota.

“The more generous you are, the more food coming to the hungry in South Dakota,” Abourezk said.

In the past, the fundraiser has generated anywhere from about $4,000 to $7,000 for Feeding South Dakota.

“She always good to help out groups that really need some help and there are a lot of people that need help with their food right now,” Pokela said.

The lunch buffet is tomorrow from 11-2 at Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. If you don’t want to have lunch, you can just drop off a donation.