Local News

Sanaa To Host Event To Benefit Feeding South Dakota

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 05:23 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 05:33 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls restaurant is cooking up some good eats for the fight against hunger. Sanaa's 8th Street Gourmet is hosting it's annual event to benefit Feeding South Dakota this Saturday. 

Raising money and collecting canned goods for those in need is nothing new for Sanaa Abourezk. 

"If your neighbor is in good shape, you are in good shape. I like to feel that when I'm having good meals, somebody else in South Dakota is having good meals. This is for the good of community," Sanaa said. 

Sanaa is asking you to come to her restaurant Saturday night for dinner. She's hoping you'll bring a $10 donation and two cans of food for Feeding South Dakota. 

This year will be the 10th annual event. Each year, Sanaa raises between $3-4,000. This year, she's hoping for $5,000. 

Sanaa Abourezk: Let's shoot for more. Right?

Matt Holsen: Do you have a goal this year?

Sanaa Abourezk: I always have a big goal. I hope for $5,000. We did 700-pounds of food. Let's do 1,000-pounds of food. It's the holiday season.

Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota says the organization can provide three meals with every $1 donation. 

"This restaurant will be full. I think it's going to be a great day tomorrow. The food is delicious. The desserts are amazing," Stensaas said.

She thinks Sanaa is pretty special too. 

"We just really want to see everybody come out and support Sanaa with her passion to help Feeding South Dakota," Stensaas said. 

"We should not let any child in the world go hungry let alone in the United States of America, the richest country in the world," Sanaa said. 

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota. The dinner is from 5-8 p.m. this Saturday night at Sanaa's at 8th and Railroad Center. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


