Local News

Sanaa's 8th Street Gourmet Hosting Event Saturday For Feeding SD

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 12:25 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 12:25 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls restaurant is hoping to raise $5,000 this Saturday night for Feeding South Dakota. 

Sanaa's 8th Street Gourmet is hosting a special dinner from 5-8 p.m. She's providing food and asking guests to bring a $10 donation and two cans of food to benefit those in need. 

"So we're asking for $10. You can pay more. Some people do. People in South Dakota are very generous, very kind. Then two cans of food which people sometimes bring a whole bag," Sanaa Abourezk said. 

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota. The dinner is from 5-8 p.m. this Saturday night at Sanaa's at 8th and Railroad Center. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates