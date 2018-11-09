Sanaa's 8th Street Gourmet Hosting Event Saturday For Feeding SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls restaurant is hoping to raise $5,000 this Saturday night for Feeding South Dakota.

Sanaa's 8th Street Gourmet is hosting a special dinner from 5-8 p.m. She's providing food and asking guests to bring a $10 donation and two cans of food to benefit those in need.

"So we're asking for $10. You can pay more. Some people do. People in South Dakota are very generous, very kind. Then two cans of food which people sometimes bring a whole bag," Sanaa Abourezk said.

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota. The dinner is from 5-8 p.m. this Saturday night at Sanaa's at 8th and Railroad Center.