Sammons Financial Group donates $10,000 to Leif Ericson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This past summer, several families weren’t able to pay for their kids’ camping experience at Leif Ericson due to the pandemic. On Giving Tuesday, the day camp set a goal to raise $1,000 dollars to help cover registration costs for future campers, but then they got 10 times more than that through a surprise donation.

Nicole Stowater remembers her time as a camper at Leif Ericson.

“It helped me just, kind of, grow as a person and make new friends and be a little more outgoing,” Stowater said.

Today, she’s an Office Manager who helps other kids get that same experience.

“They get to kind of take ownership of their experience, and this place feels just as much like home to them as much as it does to our staff members,” Stowater said.

On Giving Tuesday, Leif Ericson held a fundraiser to raise $1,000 to help families send their kids to the camp this coming summer.

“Just to help cover their tuition and other expenses that might come up to camp,” Stowater said.

By the end of the day, they were more than covered thanks to a generous donation of $10,000 by the Sammons Financial Group.

“I think one of the key things is just creating that opportunity for children to have an experience during the summer,” Vice President of Human Resources Rachelle Tieszen said.

Tieszen says the group was inspired to give because of all the camp has given their kids.

“For my daughter: the sleepovers, the late-night campfires, the sing-a-longs, those were some of her favorite times at camp,” Tieszen said.

And that there’s nothing more valuable than receiving that first-hand camping experience.

“We know a lot of our employees children attend camp and have had that opportunity to have that camp experience, and we want to make sure that that continues – not just for our employees, but for all families across the Sioux Empire,” Tieszen said.

“We’re just really, really grateful that they see the value in what we do here and they always keep us in mind; they’re always really kind to us in that aspect,” Stowater said.

If you’d like to donate to Leif Ericson you can visit their website.