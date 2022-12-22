SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have identified a car it believes is connected to a pair of robberies from today and yesterday. The suspect’s vehicle was a dark or black grand prix with dealer plates.
If you have any information on the robberies or the car, please call Sioux Empire Crimestoppers of the Sioux Falls Police.
