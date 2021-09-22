Same passion, different state: meet Sioux Falls’ new police officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department just grew by six.

The five men and one woman were sworn in on Monday.

They’re all certified out-of-state law enforcement officers, making it the first class of its kind in the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Elyse Faulkner is one of six new faces at the Sioux Falls Police Department.

She and her husband Andrew were both police officers in New Mexico before making the move.

“I came here because Albuquerque didn’t necessarily fit myself and my husband’s style. It fits some people’s, just not ours,” Sioux Falls police officer Elyse Faulkner said.

She adds her husband is from Iowa and wanted to be back in the Midwest.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says the other four moved from Arizona, California, Illinois, and Florida.

“A lot of the ones that are from this class that wanted to come here were seeking a great community, with a great department, and a great spot to either raise a family or start a family,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

It’s not uncommon for out-of-staters to eye the Sioux Falls Police Department.

In August seven out of a class of 15 were from out-of-state, including Pennsylvania and Illinois.

“This is really more of an endorsement of our entire community, not just the police department. I think they recognize we have something special here and they want to be a part of it,” Thum said.

On Wednesday, the officers were in the classroom doing some refresher work.

Because they’ve already worked in law enforcement, they’ll be able to speed up their training.

And Elyse will continue to do the work she’s passionate about.

“I have always been interested in seeing every side of people, be it the best or the worst, and in law enforcement, that’s what you get. I’m also interested in upholding what I hold to be dear, which is treating people with respect, kindness, just having a good moral compass and helping people along the way,” Faulkner said.

This class of six will have to do five weeks of in-house training and 12 weeks of field training.

Chief Thum says the police department is always hiring.

If you’d like to apply, click here.