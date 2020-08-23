Samaritan’s Feet hosts 8th annual back to school event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday, Samaritan’s Feet hosted a back to school event in the First United Methodist Church parking lot in Sioux Falls.

Over 400 students registered to pick up a bag filled with things to help them kickstart the new school year. Each bag had a pair of athletic shoes, socks, and a hygiene kit. They also got a “Hope Note” with an encouraging message from a stranger somewhere else in America. And for the second year in a row, Feeding South Dakota helped out by providing a backpack food bag.

“With the pandemic, we’ve made some decisions to go outdoors to be able to socially distance. This year we’re doing a drive through shoe distribution which presents a lot of fun and a difference for what we do as an organization that normally washes the feet of the shoe recipients,” Denise Blomberg, regional director of Samaritan’s Feet, said.

“That’s probably been the toughest part of this year is not necessarily seeing the direct reaction of some of the kids but, you know, for some of these people, we’re replacing the same shoes that they were given last year and that’s a big thing. So just to be able to do as much as we can. We’re all very lucky, we’ve all very blessed just to be here today and be able to help,” volunteer Sam Willard said.

In just 2020 alone, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed over five hundred thousand shoes across the United States.