SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Metro (SAM) is now offering mobile ticketing for passengers through an app called Token Transit.

Token Transit is free to download and available on Apple and Android devices. Individuals can purchase a bus fare and store the ticket/pass for later or activate it and immediately board a bus. Passengers show their ticket confirmation on their phones to the driver as they board the bus.

“Offering a mobile ticketing option will help streamline SAM services and in turn simplify and enhance our passengers’ experience,” said Robert Speeks, SAM General Manager.

Fare options available on Token Transit are the same as fares available to purchase in person, including single rides, day passes, 7- and 30-day passes, and 10-ride passes.