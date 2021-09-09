Sam Hunt to skip Sioux Falls this year for 2022, official says

Sam Hunt performs at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music performer Sam Hunt won’t be performing in Sioux Falls on Sept. 17 but he will be in town in 2022.

Hunt is scheduled to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival’s two-day event on Sept. 17 and 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hunt had been announced as the performer for the Sept. 17 Sanford International Live! concert at Great Shots on June 3.

“Since Great Shots is a smaller venue for a concert and has such an intimate atmosphere, we had a conversation with Sam Hunt’s agent about the possibility of postponing the event until next year. We are excited that Sam’s schedule will allow him to come back and perform during the week of the 2022 Sanford International,” Josh Brewster, Sanford International Tournament Director said in a statement to KELOLAND News.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival announced Sam Hunt as a performer for its two-day festival on Sept. 17 and 18 on June 16.

Hunt’s website had the music festival in Las Vegas listed on his tour schedule for Sept. 17.