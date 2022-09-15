SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music artist Sam Hunt’s performance will be moved to the Sanford Pentagon due to impending weather Thursday, September 15.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by Sanford officials. Sanford International’s Sam Hunt concert was supposed to take place at Great Shots Golf.

In addition to the relocation of the concert, the opening act has also been changed. Officials say Mitchell Tenpenny won’t be performing due to illness.

Doors to the Sanford Pentagon will open at 6 p.m. Julie Eddy will play an acoustic set at 6:30 p.m. Travis Denning will perform at 7:15 p.m. Sam Hunt takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

“As much as we would love to see Sam Hunt perform outside at Great Shots, this move to the Pentagon not only guarantees the concert will go on if the forecasted predictions about rain, wind and potential lighting do occur, but it also ensures the safety of all involved from the elements,” Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International said in the news release. “Sam is going to put on an incredible show – regardless of venue – and we’re excited for an amazing night.”

