SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big transit busses may be on the way out in Sioux Falls in favor of smaller vehicles. Sioux Area Metro is also experimenting with on demand bus services similar to Uber or Lyft.

Fewer people are riding the bus across the country and here in Sioux Falls.

“Get SAM announcements sent straight to your phone,” said a SAM announcement.

Sioux Area Metro is trying out the “SAM on-demand” phone app along with traditional fixed-route busses, to get more people on board.

“Two different ways you can request a ride. One would be to call in and have it done for you, we have that available and also the app. It goes typically from bus stop to bus stop,” said SAM GM Robert Speeks.

“SAM fixed route is limited frequency, it doesn’t come along very often. Some of the issues with SAM on demand is we have to deal with some of the no shows,” said Sioux Falls Senior Planner Sam Trebilcock.

SAM is using automatic passenger counters to figure out exactly where people want to go and when.

“Right now we have 12 fixed routes. We might have less but we’ll put more service on those fixed routes and then the areas that have the fixed routes now with low ridership, we’ll use the on demand,” said Trebilcock.

Sioux Area metro has enough paratransit drivers right now, but fixed route drivers are in short supply.

“For fixed route, we typically take 38 drivers to run full service, right now we have 33,” said Speeks.

SAM general manager Robert Speeks says, fortunately, his drivers are not getting yelled at for enforcing a federal mask mandate on busses.

“It’s been very minimal as to the problems that we have faced. I do not think we have had one call where law enforcement had to be involved,” said Speeks.

So what’s next? SAM will roll out mobile ticketing this spring and install more bus shelters this fall.

SAM’s transit route and operations analysis will run through the summer before any final decisions on bus routes are made.