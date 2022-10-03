SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.

There is no doubt Sam Clemens is familiar to KELOLAND viewers. Along with the daily briefings, he’s also the officer communicating with reporters at major crime scenes.

If there is a standoff, a shooting or any other serious crime, Clemens is there. His job, communicating with the public.

“I may be talking to a reporter or a photojournalist, but ultimately that message is going out to the public and so it’s trying to inform people and get as much of that information out,” Sam Clemens said.

Clemens also holds daily police briefings. In September more than 5,000 people tuned in to KELOLAND.com livestreams to watch them.

“Thousands of people across a month watching, tuning in, it really depends on kind of what the crime cycle is like that we are in too, but in addition to the livestream we have the live tweeting and people are able to keep up on what he says,” KELOLAND.com Digital Content Manager Karen Sherman said.

It is also livestreamed by the police department. For some, watching the briefing is part of their daily routine.

As the public Information officer or PIO, his job is to inform the public, but sometimes that conflicts with police work. Clemens says it’s probably the hardest part of his job.

“I’ve got detectives and police officers that are saying no we don’t want to say that we don’t want that information out because it could jeopardize the investigation, it could jeopardize the case. But if we don’t give out information then people start filling in their own blanks and that’s the challenging part for me is to find where that line is,” Clemens said.

Being recognized comes with the territory, like most people who don’t seek the limelight, this is the most uncomfortable part of the job, but it also can be rewarding.

“It’s little comments maybe at the grocery store, they say thanks for what you do,” Clemens said.

The daily briefings take place at 10:30 a.m. and are easy to find on KELOLAND.com.