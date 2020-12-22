Salvation Army ‘Toy Town’ provides gifts to families during the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, the Salvation Army hosts ‘Toy Town’ to give folks the chance to get gifts for their families for the holidays. Last year they helped 1,300 families in need, and they’re looking to help even more this year.

As Santa stuffs his bag on the days leading up to Christmas, volunteers at the Salvation Army are also filling bags with presents for folks in need.

“It’s a wonderful feeling for families to be able to come in and get presents for their children that they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to afford,” Volunteer John Mogen said.

As a part of his job, Mogen helps those stopping in find what they need. Each table is filled with toys pertaining to various age ranges, stocking stuffers, and family games.

“They so much love their children and you can just tell that by their conversation, the tone of their voice that they’re glad they can give them something,” Mogen said.

Everyone that stops in also gets a free voucher to Hy-Vee so they can afford a Christmas meal. The toys come from their Angel Tree toy drives, plus various donations from the community.

“It’s a warm feeling that we really appreciate and love to see,” Major Marlys Anderson said.

Anderson says that, due to the pandemic, they’ve seen around double the people they usually do stop in.

“I think we have like 400 more families this year that we’re helping,” Anderson said.

They’ve also extended how long the store is open this week so they can get everyone in safely.

“We had people that missed the deadline that we put on waiting lists because we’re not turning away anyone this year. We don’t want anyone going without a good Christmas this year,” Anderson said.

So that each bag and spirit can be filled with holiday cheer.

“I’m glad that I’m able to protect myself but still get out and see people and spread good cheer,” Mogen said.

Toy Town is open at The Salvation Army through Christmas eve.