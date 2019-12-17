Salvation Army of SF experiencing “slow” fundraising this season

That familiar sound is synonymous with the season: the ringing bells next to a Salvation Army donation kettle. Right now the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls needs your help.

Steve Cook, advisory board chairman with the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls, says that the kettles went out in November. Their last day is Christmas Eve.

On Monday night Marian Gustafson is ringing a bell next to a Salvation Army kettle, something she does every year.

“It’s fun to greet people, it’s also just, you know that there’s a need out there, and you’re just doing what you can to meet that need,” Gustafson said.

“The kettle season is vital to our success to be able to serve the people of this community,” Cook said.

And this season, so far, they’re short.

“This season has been kind of slow,” Cook said. “We’ve had some very cold weather, we’ve had some wet weather, and we got a late start because Christmas comes so close to Thanksgiving this year, so we’re $40 to $50,000 behind, and the kettle-ringing, the bells, that’s how we raise about a third of our annual income.”

Cook explains that when money goes into this kettle, there are a number of ends it can meet.

“In the summer it can help kids go to summer camp, it can help put shoes on somebody that has a job but doesn’t have the right boots to go to work, that five dollars can do a lot of things in Sioux Falls,” Cook said.

The Salvation Army also needs toys for its Toy Town program, which provides donated toys to kids in need.