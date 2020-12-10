Salvation Army needs your help more than ever with its Red Kettle Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Salvation Army plays a vital role in helping hundreds of families every year, but this year that role is even greater.



Due to the pandemic, so many families are struggling right now. But you can help the organization ring in some cash; especially this weekend.

It’s the sound of the season– the ringing of the bell at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles.

When people drop money into one of these Red Kettles, they’re making a difference in the lives of so many children, but this year the need is even greater due to the pandemic.

“Last year we served 714 families and we’ve had another 200 apply this year, that equates into 4,000 people and 2,500 children that we look to assist,” Salvation Army’s Advisory Board President Steve Cook said.

The Red Kettles over the holidays are huge for the Salvation Army and it’s mission. They raise about a third of its money to help families; especially at Christmas time.

“Parents who can’t afford presents for their kids actually come to the Salvation Army and they shop and they pick out toys that have been donated through our Angel Tree or purchased with our Red Kettle funds and these people shop for the toys for their kids; they pick them out for their children, they take them home, they wrap them, the kids only know these gifts are coming from mom and dad,” Cook said.

That Christmas spirit will ring true this Saturday with the Salvation Army’s annual $20 challenge.

“People realize that if they give a $20 bill on Saturday in reality they’ll give $100 dollars,” advisory board member John Mogen said.

“We’re going to have 40 sites out this Saturday, normally we have 20, but we’re going to expand that to 40 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every $20 bill is going to make a huge impact in Sioux Falls,” Cook said.

An impact, that’ll be matched five times over thanks to local sponsors.

“The people here are so good in Sioux Falls and we are counting on them to continue to be good,” Mogen said.

To learn more about the Salvation Army and its mission, click here.