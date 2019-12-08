Salvation Army looking for holiday toy help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Salvation Army is looking for your help. The annual Toy Town program involves Angel Trees, like the one at the Empire Mall.

Anyone can drop off donated gifts that will go to kids in need. Sorting for the program was happening Saturday. Jean Beddow, who has long been involved with the Toy Town program in Sioux Falls, says they need more donations.

“This year, our time is short, because the time between thanksgiving and Christmas is so compressed, that we want to encourage people to go out there early and buy a gift and be as generous as they have been for many, many years,” Beddow said.

