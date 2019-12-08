Salvation Army looking for help with bringing in toys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Salvation Army is looking for help with its Angel Trees as the organization seeks to brighten this season for a lot of kids in need. An Angel Tree at the Empire Mall is just one of many spots where you can drop off donated toys.

“Our volunteers will pick up those toys closer to our distribution date, and then they’ll bring them here, they’ll sort them here, and then we’ll take them to our distribution location, and provide it for the families,” said Marlys Anderson, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls.

On Saturday KELOLAND News spoke with Jean Beddow, who has long been involved. She is also on the advisory board for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls.

“The goal is to help many families in this community who have need to pick out something for their children for Christmas so that they have a happy Christmas, and know that their parents care about them, and I just find it immensely rewarding to help these parents do that,” Beddow said.

She says the gifts come from the parents.

“The toys are not from us, the toys are from the parents, and we find that’s really crucial,” Beddow said. “They’re not from us. We want the parents to give them to their children because they love them.”

“We believe that every family deserves to have a wonderful Christmas,” Anderson said.

Beddow says they need more toys than usual this year.

“We do because it appears that our numbers are going to be up,” Beddow said. “Last year we served about 1,700 children, I don’t know how many families that was, 500-plus families, but it looks like this year we could have close to 2,000 children we’re going to be serving.”

The distribution is coming up on December 19 and 20 at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

“When you give, you’re helping other children have a very merry Chirstmas,” Anderson said.

Salvation Army Sioux Falls has a post on its Facebook page listing organizations it’s partnering with for the Angel Tree collection.