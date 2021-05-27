Salvation Army launches first summer day camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Salvation Army always lends a hand to those who need it most. This summer, their launching an affordable summer day camp for kids to help families in need.

Constance Dockery is no stranger to the Salvation Army. They’ve been assisting her for the past ten years since she first moved to Sioux Falls.

“When I first moved here, I was looking for resources and help – with assistance for food, camps and different things,” Dockery said.

As a single mother, the assistance has also largely impacted her kids.

“They were going to the Salvation Army camps when they were 7, I believe. They were going to Omaha, Nebraska for summer camps,” Dockery said.

Last year, because of COVID-19, the army couldn’t host any camps. This summer, however, Major Marlys Anderson says they’re back and even launching a new Summer Day Camp for kids.

“It’s wonderful for parents who are working: so they can drop their kids off on their way to work, we’re only charging $25 for family registration – that’s a one-time fee, and then $10 a week per child,” Anderson says.

Camp Director Lizzy Frias says kids will have opportunities to learn musical instruments, musical production, sports education and even perform a musical at the end of the camp.

“We want to let them know through our arts & crafts, or music instruction that it’s not just a class, it’s us trying to communicate that, ‘I’ll be there for you,'” Frias said.

Dockery’s youngest daughter, who is 7, is one of 12 already enrolled in the camp.

“I’m looking forward, my daughter’s looking forward to them having different activities and lots of stuff to keep them busy in the summertime,” Dockery said.

The Salvation Army Summer Day-Camp will run Monday through Friday starting on June 7 through August 13.