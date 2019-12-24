Salvation Army kettles picked up, donations still being accepted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 1891, the Salvation Army has rung bells raising money to help those in need. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee put a pot out to collect enough money to provide a Christmas meal to those in need.

The kettle and bells are still out today and money is still being raised, but now it’s for more than just a Christmas dinner. The Sioux Falls Salvation Army provides rent assistance, food assistance, utility assistance, mentoring, meals and many other programs for the less fortunate.

You probably recognize this kettle and sound.



The Salvation Army picked up the kettles on Tuesday, but you can still donate online.



“It is the biggest fundraising source that we have to help with all of those different programs throughout the entire year,” Major Marlys Anderson with the Sioux Falls Salvation Army said.



Major Anderson says a donor has agreed to match up to $20,000 of funds raised online.

Donations must be made before December 31, 2019 for them to be matched.

So far, the group has raised $285,000, but their goal this year is $350,000.