Salvation Army hosting annual Harvest Festival Auction online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a time where being social can be dangerous, it’s making it hard for those who work in social services to do their jobs effectively. The Salvation Army’s annual Harvest Festival Fundraiser typically gathers people together to bid on prizes. The funds from those bids helps them carry out their mission. Due the pandemic, they’re tackling things virtually.

The Salvation Army has always provided a beacon of hope for those who have fallen on hard times.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve still been able to fill all of our programming but the way we logistically go about it is different,” Development Director Marcie Priestley said.

They’re now fully operating out of their North Cliff office unit. Due to the pandemic, they operate mostly through curbside pick-up.

“Someone arrives and they call into the building because the door is locked, and we take down their information and find out what they need, what their family size is,” Priestley said.

Priestley says it’s difficult to work in social services without the social aspect.

“Checking in on people and keeping track of them, and that social aspect is totally missing now,” Priestley said.

That is especially felt during their annual fundraising season. Their Harvest Festival Fundraising Auction is usually swarming with bidders donating through the Salvation Army.

“There was too much… unknowns. You know, ‘How could we still do this?’ so, we were like, ‘Let’s look at the online option,” Priestley said.

Now, people can go online and place their bids on the items from home. Most of the items are donated by local businesses.

“We have hotel packages, we have casino packages… we have kids birthday party packages, we have home items, we have cleaning items,” Priestley said.

Every cent donated stays local…

“Rent assistance, utility assistance, the weekend feeding program… winter clothing drive, back-to-school clothing for kids, senior food boxes,” Priestley said.

And further aids their mission to bring help to those in need. The auction items are available to preview until October 10th. Bidding starts on the 11th. For more information and to see the items, you can visit Salvation Army’s website.