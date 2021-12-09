Salvation Army holding its match day on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the holiday season, you probably notice red kettles and bell ringers outside local stores helping raise money for the Salvation Army.

Now you have the chance to make your donation worth even more.

On Saturday the organization is holding its $20 challenge. Every $20 bill donated, becomes $100.

“It’s the best time of the year to raise money, this community is so wonderful in their giving, it allows us to do so many things throughout the community,” Steve Cook, chairman of the advisory board for the Salvation Army said.

Money collected this time of year helps families with food and Christmas presents. Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we will hear from one Sioux Falls resident who participates in the matchday in a big way.