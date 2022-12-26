SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holiday season is winding down for the local Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army kettles are back on the shelves, the bells in their boxes and the aprons are sorted and ready to be stored away until the next holiday season. This year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army saw a decrease in donations, due to multiple winter storms.

“Our Christmas kettles earn– Our budget is over $300,000 that we are to bring in for that and that helps our programs throughout the entire year, so it’s pretty critical that we bring in that fund,” said Major Marlys Anderson with the Sioux Falls Salvation Army. “Unfortunately, due to the weather this year, we weren’t able to go out several days and we are over $100,000 shy of our goal for our kettles.”

They also saw an increase for food distribution programs, meaning that this year’s funding is even more important.

“All of our services and our food programs and our feeding programs are continuing to rise so with that and going down with kettles, we are going to be struggling this new year unless we have some help with donations that come in,” said Anderson.

Even though the holiday season is coming to an end, there are still many ways you can get involved and help the cause throughout the new year.

“You can always come and volunteer come in and help us or send in your monetary donations, that’s a big help, that’s one of our biggest,” said Eugene Ware, an employee with the Sioux Falls Salvation Army.

“Give us a call, we will gladly get you working. I think it’s something to see you know, as you give to other people, you know, good things come back to you,” said Anderson. “I would encourage that to people who are looking to make a difference in other people’s lives, this is a great place to do it.”

The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign runs through the middle of January, so there is still time to donate.