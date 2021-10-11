Salvation Army begins virtual auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Salvation Army is now taking online bids as part of a virtual auction to raise money for its emergency pantry.

Businesses have donated dozens of items ranging from gift baskets to souvenirs from pro football teams.

Organizers say the community has been very generous in making donations to the auction.

“Even last year, we were really hesitant when we started making phone calls because we weren’t sure what was going to happen or if people would be able to give and we still had the same type of response that we have had prior to COVID-19 and the pandemic so we really, really appreciated that support,” Marcie Priestley with the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army will also be hosting an in-person auction Thursday night at its community center on North Cliff Avenue.